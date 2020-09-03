Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson and family test positive for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson says that he and his family had all contracted Covid-19.

The former wrestler, who is now the world’s highest-paid actor, said he, his wife and two daughters caught the virus despite being “disciplined” about health protection.

He said the positive tests were “a kick in the gut”.

Now, he added, “we’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy.”

Johnson, 48, said he. his wife Lauren, 35, and their daughters Jasmine and Tiana, aged four and two, contracted the virus about two-and-a-half weeks ago.

They caught it from “very close family friends” who, in turn, had no idea how they had been infected.

Read more via CNN

Like this: Like Loading...