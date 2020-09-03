Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, Entertainment World, USA

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson and family test positive for Covid-19

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson says that he and his family had all contracted Covid-19.

The former wrestler, who is now the world’s highest-paid actor, said he, his wife and two daughters caught the virus despite being “disciplined” about health protection.

He said the positive tests were “a kick in the gut”.

Now, he added, “we’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy.”

Johnson, 48, said he. his wife Lauren, 35, and their daughters Jasmine and Tiana, aged four and two, contracted the virus about two-and-a-half weeks ago.

They caught it from “very close family friends” who, in turn, had no idea how they had been infected.

Read more via CNN

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: