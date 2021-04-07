Dybala makes stunning return as Juventus end slump with Napoli win

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Juventus striker Paulo Dybala marked his return from injury with a stunning goal in a 2-1 win over Napoli on Wednesday that moved the Turin club into third place in Serie A and ended their form slump.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired the hosts into an early lead before Dybala, making his first league appearance since January, curled a shot into the bottom corner to double their lead after 73 minutes.

Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 07 April 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back for Napoli from the penalty spot in the final minute, but it was too little too late as the visitors’ four-match league winning run came to an end.

It was a huge result for Juve coach Andrea Pirlo, who came into the game under massive pressure after picking up one point from two games against relegation-battling sides Benevento and Torino.

The champions are third in the standings with 59 points, one behind second-placed AC Milan. Napoli are fifth with 56 points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

