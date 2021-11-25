Dzeko double downs Shakhtar to send Inter into last 16

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MILAN (Reuters) -Edin Dzeko scored twice in six second-half minutes to earn Inter Milan a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at San Siro on Wednesday that sealed the Italians’ first Champions League knockout stage appearance in a decade.

The Bosnian swept home after 61 minutes to give Inter a deserved lead after they had been left frustrated by two disallowed goals and a string of missed opportunities.

Dzeko did not need long to double his tally, heading in an inviting Ivan Perisic cross to mark his 50th goal in European club competitions.

“The ball did not want to go in in the first half but also the second half seemed cursed with the goals disallowed,” Dzeko said.

“Finally we made it. During the interval the coach told us to continue as in the first half because the team was very good.”

Real seal last-16 berth with Sheriff rout

TIRASPOL (Reuters) – Real Madrid booked a berth in the Champions League knockout stages with a match to spare after strolling to a 3-0 win at Moldovan rivals Sheriff Tiraspol in their lop-sided Group D clash on Wednesday.

Real top the group on 12 points from five games, two more than second-placed Inter Milan with the result also sending the Italian champions through after they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0.

Third-placed Sheriff, who stunned Real 2-1 in the reverse fixture in September, are third on six points and assured of carrying on in the Europa League after the winter break. Fourth-placed Shakhtar have one point.

Real, who have won a record 13 titles in Europe’s premier club competition, are at home to Inter in their final group match while Sheriff visit Shakhtar on Dec.7.

Real boss Carlo Ancellotti was pleased with the performance and said it was significant to finish top of the group.

“It is important and we have to do well against Inter in our final group game at the Bernabeu,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for more tonight, we had a good game as we were serious from the start.

Photo – Inter Milan’s Edin Dzeko jubilates after scoring the 2-0 during he UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between FC Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 24 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI