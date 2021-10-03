Dzeko inspires Inter comeback win against Sassuolo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) -Inter Milan substitute Edin Dzeko equalised a minute after coming on before winning the decisive penalty as the Italian champions earned a 2-1 comeback win over Sassuolo to go second in Serie A on Saturday.

Domenico Berardi’s penalty put the hosts in front midway through the first half, but Dzeko made an immediate impact by heading in the leveller with his first touch in the 58th minute.

The Bosnian, who became the joint-top scorer in Serie A alongside Lazio’s Ciro Immobile with six goals, was then brought down by goalkeeper Andrea Consigli in the box and Lautaro Martinez dispatched the resulting spot kick.

“I have scored a lot of goals but I do not remember if I have ever scored with the first touch, there is a first time for everything,” Dzeko told DAZN.

“I know how much I still have to offer, Inter know that too and decided to sign me to score goals.”

Inter rose to second place on 17 points, one point behind leaders Napoli, who travel to Fiorentina on Sunday. Sassuolo are 13th with seven points.

Reuters

Photo Inter’s Edin Dzeko (L) celebrates with teammate Arturo Vidal (R) after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Inter Milan in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 02 October 2021. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

