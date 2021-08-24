Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz struck an early goal which proved enough to earn a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria in their opening match of the Serie A season on Monday.

The visitors quickly got their campaign up and running as Diaz, who rejoined Milan on loan from Real Madrid for the next two seasons, squeezed the ball home after nine minutes.

Both sides had chances in the first half, with new Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan making several fine stops to preserve his side’s lead, although the pace slowed as the match wore on.

Close-season Milan signing Olivier Giroud did have two late opportunities to cap his debut with a goal, but Diaz’s strike gave Stefano Pioli’s side the three points.

The victory means Milan have now won 11 away Serie A games since the start of 2021, the joint most in the top five European Leagues, level with Manchester City and Barcelona.

“I think we all fight together and on the pitch the spirit is the right one,” Diaz told DAZN. “The team always does something more. With this spirit we will do great things.

via Reuters

Photo Credit: AC Milan Facebook