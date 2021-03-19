UPDATED: Earthquakes strike China’s Xizang region and Tibet

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit a remote part of Tibet on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The China Earthquake Administration said the quake had a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), with its epicentre in the eastern county of Biru.

Chinese state media said there were no initial reports of casualties or damage to buildings.

Tibet is sparsely populated.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the eastern part of the Xizang region in southwest China on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.42 miles), the EMSC said.

