East Mediterranean is very important gas hub for future – Eni CEO

The East Mediterranean region is a very important gas hub for the future and for the diversification of supplies, the head of Italian energy group Eni said.

Speaking on an Atlantic Council webinar, Claudio Descalzi said if geopolitics allowed, then plans to develop a gas network in the area would take off.

Descalzi said there were positive signals coming from Libya and added “if the Libya issue is solved, the rest will follow”.

Eni, the largest international oil and gas producer in Libya, recently made one of the industry’s biggest gas finds in Egypt.

