EasyJet cuts more flights to try to manage disruption

Low-cost airline easyJet said on Monday it was cutting thousands more flights this summer after London Gatwick and Amsterdam airports reduced capacity and it battled staff shortages on the ground and in the air.

The British carrier said it expected to fly about 90% of its pre-pandemic capacity in July, August and September, down from the 97% it had scheduled last month, which would have been around 160,000 flights.

EasyJet said a tight labour market for crew, compounded by a 14-week wait for new staff security checks compared to around 10 weeks previously and limitations on European hires due to Brexit, had reduced its resilience further.

London’s Gatwick airport, where easyJet is the biggest carrier, said on Friday it would limit flights because of labour shortages.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol, another major base for the airline, has also imposed a cap, leading to a 16% cut in planned flights during the peak season.

EasyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said reducing the schedule now would minimise last-minute cancellations that had a bigger impact on customers.

via Reuters