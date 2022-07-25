EBU confirms UK to host Eurovision 2023

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the United Kingdom next year. This has been confirmed by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC.

The organisers decided that the event cannot be held in the winning country, Ukraine, as the Russian assault approaches its sixth month. However, Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Grand Final along with the traditional Big Five.

The UK will now launch a process among bidding cities with Glasgow and Manchester having launched an early interest.

The United Kingdom will host #Eurovision 2023! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧



➡️ Everything you need to know here: https://t.co/qQVS3gierN pic.twitter.com/IpHCA2i4U6 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) July 25, 2022