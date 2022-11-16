EC chief says G7, NATO behind Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) – European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said G7 and NATO representatives at a meeting condemned brutal acts by Russia in Ukraine and stood united behind Kyiv, for “as long as it takes”.

In a video message, she said participants stood ready to assist Poland in an investigation over explosions at a grain facility on Tuesday near the Ukrainian border, which came as Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

While G20 leaders were meeting and calling for the war to end, Russia conducted massive strikes against Ukraine.



With G7 and NATO partners, we condemn these brutal acts.



We also offer full support to Poland and assistance with the investigation on the explosion at the border. pic.twitter.com/gohB25y1et — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 16, 2022

NATO and G7 countries said on Wednesday they would remain in close contact to decide any possible reaction to a blast caused by a rocket which fell in Poland close to the Ukraine border and killed two people.

The joint statement followed an emergency meeting they held on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia, to discuss the explosions in NATO-member Poland, which were possibly caused by a Russian-made rocket .

“We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds,” the leaders of the United States, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom said in the common statement.

“We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation,” the statement added.

Russia’s defence ministry has denied that Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing such reports as “a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation”.

The leaders also condemned Russian “barbaric” attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first