EC Malta Representation launches EU Green Deal campaign

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The European Commission Representation in Malta teamed up with the swimming record breaker Neil Agius and the NGO Wave of Change to launch the EU Green Deal Campaign. On Saturday 25 September several divers and other volunteers turned up for a sea clean-up at the Bugibba Jetty. Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli supported the participants and endorsed the campaign.

The EU Green Deal Campaign launched by the representation will take place over a number of weeks. It is intended to provide a better understanding of the European Green Deal – the European Commission’s road-map towards achieving the first climate neutral continent by 2050 – and how every individual can play their part to reach this ambitious goal.

The highlight of the launch was an interactive exhibition wall that presents the different elements of the Green Deal actions. The interactive wall will be touring various prominent promenades around Malta and Gozo, providing passers-by with a hands-on and interactive opportunity to discover how small changes on their side could have a positive effect on the environment and climate. The road-show will go on for several weeks and will also be set up on the University Campus during Freshers’ Week.

Dr Elena Grech, Head of the EC Representation, highlighted the timeliness of the campaign and referred to the President’s von der Leyen’s recent remarks on the Commission’s environmental commitments. “The fight against climate change will be one of the topmost priorities of the European Commission this year. The EU will be increasing its climate finance contributions by $4 billion until 2027, and doubling its funding for biodiversity. The President has stated that each country has a responsibility towards the environment, but we as individuals can also do our part, and we would like to help the general public to think of what each individual can do towards our climate aims. Events like these create community and serve as eye-openers to the challenges facing our environment, from local to global.”

As part of the campaign the representation is collaborating with various national authorities and local entities in organising a plethora of outreach events. These include a theatrical production addressing young children, which was inaugurated during the Science in the City Festival in Valletta. The production will be performed in 60 schools in the coming months.

EC / Malta Independent / Newsbook / NET News