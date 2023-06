Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) – European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta is expecting further hikes in interest rates but says the end of the cycle is in sight, according to an interview with French newspaper Le Monde published on the ECB’s website on Friday.

“My intuition suggests that we have not reached the end of our rate-hike cycle, though we’re not far away from it,” he said.

