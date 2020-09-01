Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announce their newborn Lyra

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

News.com.au reports that Sheeran, 29, announced the joyous news on Instagram, revealing the unique name they’ve chosen for their daughter: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Sharing a picture of Lyra’s tiny booties and a colourful blanket, he said Cherry gave birth last week.

The couple were high school friends and Ed is said to have had a crush on Cherry at the time. However she left to go to university in America.

They began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in January 2018 in a loved-up Instagram snap.

