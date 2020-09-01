Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announce their newborn Lyra

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

News.com.au reports that Sheeran, 29, announced the joyous news on Instagram, revealing the unique name they’ve chosen for their daughter: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Sharing a picture of Lyra’s tiny booties and a colourful blanket, he said Cherry gave birth last week.

The couple were high school friends and Ed is said to have had a crush on Cherry at the time. However she left to go to university in America.

They began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in January 2018 in a loved-up Instagram snap.

