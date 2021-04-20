UPDATE – Ed Woodward resigns as Man United Chairman

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MANCHESTER, England, April 20 (Reuters) – Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project, has tendered his resignation to the Premier League club, according to multiple media reports.

Woodward’s decision to leave his position came after reports that Chelsea and Manchester City were pulling out of the planned breakaway which has received intense criticism and opposition.

The Manchester Evening News said Woodward would stay in his role until the end of the year despite offering his resignation.

United have been one of the leading clubs involved in the breakaway project and Woodward was singled out for criticism by the head of European soccer’s governing body Aleksander Ceferin.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

