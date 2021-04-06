Education a priority in lifting of restrictions – PM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Education will be government’s priority, PM Abela revealed, indicating that schools will be among the first institutions to re-open as restrictions are gradually lifted.

Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that in the ‘coming hours’ Government will be revealing its plan towards the gradual easing of pandemic restrictions.

He was speaking on Labour’s party radio, adding that “we are not looking at an aggressive plan, rather it will be a cautious one, where we prioritise a number of areas, including education.

Although some restrictions will lifted in the coming days, authorities will take a bi-directional approach, and would re-introduce measures if the number of new cases spike, he noted.

Earlier this week the Malta Union of Teachers said that schools should not be the first to re-open, arguing that currently only persons from two different households can meet together. On the other hand, the Union of Professional Educators said that in view of declining numbers of new coronavirus cases, it sees no reason why schools should not re-open physically.

“We’re preparing for what is possibly the most crucial summer for tourism ever, so we need to continue to err on the side of caution in the coming weeks,” Abela concluded.

