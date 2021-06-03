Egypt aims to vaccinate 40% of population by end-2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Egypt aims to vaccinate 40% of its population against coronavirus by the end of 2021, the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation.

By the end of Wednesday, 2.5 million people will have been vaccinated from a total of 6 million people who signed up on the government’s registration platform, Mostafa Madbouly said.

The first batch of locally-made vaccines will be ready in July, he added.

Photo: A man with face mask walks in front of mural depicting two persons wearing face protective masks amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Cairo, Egypt. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM