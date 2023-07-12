Eight Italian cities on red alert as heatwave intensifies  

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eight major Italian cities are on red alert as the heatwave the nation is enduing intensifies.

Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia and Turin have joined Rome and Rieti, which were already on red alert as Italy bakes in its second heat wave of the summer.

Rome, Rieti, Florence, Frosinone, Latina and Perugia will also be on red alert on Wednesday, as will Bologna. Red alert means the heat is so intense it poses a threat to healthy, active people.

Orange alert, the next notch down, indicates that the heat is a danger to fragile groups such as the elderly, the clinically vulnerable and very young children.

The current heat wave is forecast to last all week, with temperatures going above 40° Celsius.

A dog cools off in a fountain of Piazza Castello amid high temperatures in Turin, northern Italy. Eight major Italian cities are on red alert on 11 July, as the country bakes in its second heat wave of the summer. The current heat wave is forecast to last all week, with temperatures going above 40 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO

Via ANSA

