Spanish comedian Juan Joya Borja, whose infectious laughter brought him global fame, has passed away aged 65.

Better known by his nickname El Risitas, meaning Giggles, the comedian became known on the internet as “Spanish laughing guy”.

Following appearances on national television, Borja went viral in 2014 when people started dubbing subtitles over him laughing recounting a story.

He died on Wednesday in hospital, according to local media.

