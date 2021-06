Reading Time: < 1 minute

El Salvador’s congress at midnight on Tuesday approved a proposal from President Nayib Bukele for a law to classify bitcoin as legal tender, making the Central American nation the first in the world to do so.

A majority of lawmakers voted in favor of the initiative to create a law that will formally embrace the cryptocurrency, despite concern about the potential impact on El Salvador’s program with the International Monetary Fund.

Photo: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS