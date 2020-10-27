Elderly women knit scarves, hats and socks for children’s home

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A group of elderly women have used their time spent indoors to knit clothes for the children’s home Dar Sagra Familja.
Fondazzjoni Sebħ Dar Sagra Familja is located in Zabbar, Malta, and run by the Sisters of St Joseph. It offers a home to around 20 children.
The home provides holistic care for children from two-years-old to adolescents.
CareMalta thanked the 11 women for putting others before themselves. “These items will be donated to the home for minors during the Christmas season,” it said on Facebook.
Photos Facebook Casa Arkati
27th October 2020
France warned its citizens living or travelling in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday as anger surged over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.
In a sign that some countries want to limit t...
27th October 2020
Financial Times reports that Spain and Gibraltar are seeking a last-minute Brexit deal to strengthen ties and preserve free movement across their border as they try to avoid reigniting the centuries-old dispute over the territory’s sovereignty.
R...
27th October 2020
A group of elderly women have used their time spent indoors to knit clothes for the children's home Dar Sagra Familja.
Fondazzjoni Sebħ Dar Sagra Familja is located in Zabbar, Malta, and run by the Sisters of St Joseph. It offers a home to aroun...
27th October 2020
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday decried the fact that Germany is in the midst of a second, even larger wave of coronavirus infections despite more being known about the virus.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning a nationwide "lockdown...
27th October 2020
A senior French Muslim leader urged fellow Muslims on Tuesday to ignore cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad rather than resorting to violence in a call for moderation amid outrage across the Muslim world.
The cartoons have become a focus of controve...
27th October 2020
A Greek Navy minesweeper "Kallisto", has collided with a Portuguese cargo ship "Maersk Launceston" just outside the port of Piraeus, Greece in the early hours of Tuesday (Oct.27).
Two people out of 27 were taken to hospital as precautionary measu...
27th October 2020
Armenia acknowledged overnight that Nagorno-Karabakh forces had withdrawn from a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border, an apparent military gain for Azerbaijan as a new U.S.-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fight...
27th October 2020
Here’s a look at the upcoming events in the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission.
Tuesday 27 October: Public hearing in the European Parliament on Beating Breast Cancer: Challenges and Opportunities.
First Vice Preside...
27th October 2020
The Times of Malta discusses the challenges faced by English language schools in Malta, saying that they should use the lull in business caused by COVID to revise their business model, because taxpayers’ support cannot be guaranteed forever. The mov...
27th October 2020
An American citizen was kidnapped near the town of Birnin Konni in southern Niger in the early hours of Tuesday morning, three security sources and a local official told Reuters.
The details of the kidnapping were not immediately clear,...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related