Elderly women knit scarves, hats and socks for children’s home

A group of elderly women have used their time spent indoors to knit clothes for the children’s home Dar Sagra Familja.

Fondazzjoni Sebħ Dar Sagra Familja is located in Zabbar, Malta, and run by the Sisters of St Joseph. It offers a home to around 20 children.

The home provides holistic care for children from two-years-old to adolescents.

CareMalta thanked the 11 women for putting others before themselves. “These items will be donated to the home for minors during the Christmas season,” it said on Facebook.

Photos Facebook Casa Arkati

