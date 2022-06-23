Electrofix Group Acquires Arjakon Ltd

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Arjakon’s Airwell products on Electrofix’ ECODarna Stand at Trade Fair

Electrofix Group, a leading Maltese company specialised in renewable energy products, announces the acquisition of Arjakon Ltd, a leading importer and distributor of air-conditioning and efficient water heating solutions in Malta.

“The acquisition of Arjakon Ltd by Electrofix Group represents a crucial milestone in our Group’s growth journey. We are proud of this corporate acquisition and having Arjakon’s brands under Electrofix Group’s umbrella gives us a strong competitive advantage in the local market,” states Electrofix Group.

Arjakon’s roots go back to 1966, when the concept of air conditioning was still in its infancy. Today, the company evolved into a professional and specialist operator in the sector.

Electrofix Group will officially be presenting Arjakon’s brands for the first time at this year’s Malta Trade Fair between the 23rd of June and the 3rd of July on its ECODarna stand where it will also be launching a new 490W pv panel model. With the availability of higher power solar panels, less roof space is required to attain equal electricity outputs.

“ECODarna is our vision for Maltese homes to become increasingly energy efficient. On this year’s 480sqm stand at the Malta Trade Fair, the public will find all our range of renewable energy products which includes solar panels, solar water heaters, heat pumps, car chargers, fuel station installations, maintenance, AC’s, underfloor heating, and a showcase of our M&E projects portfolio

Offers are available on various products and solutions on display, throughout the fair duration. Three Airwell ACs units will be awarded to visitors who take a selfie on the ECODarna stand, post it on Facebook, tag #ECODarna, like and share the ECODarna page.