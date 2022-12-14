Elon Musk no longer world’s richest man

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest man after a sharp drop in the value of his shares in electric car company Tesla this year.

According to both Forbes and Bloomberg, Mr Musk has been overtaken at the top spot by Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury goods group LVMH.

Mr Musk is chief executive and the largest shareholder in Tesla, with a reported stake of about 14%.

He completed a $44bn takeover of social network Twitter in October.

According to Forbes, Mr Musk is now worth about $178bn (£152bn).

Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault has a value of $188bn.

Read more via BBC/Forbes

