Emirates is performing better than it had initially forecast, the Dubai-based airline’s president said in an interview broadcast on Monday.

“We are a lot further on and much better than we thought we would be at this time,” Tim Clark said in the pre-recorded interview with aviation consultant John Strickland.

“I’m not saying that’s good. It’s just better than what we thought we would be … (when) we looked at it in the spring of last year.”

He added that Emirates will work closer with flydubai but the two Dubai state-owned airlines will not merge into a single brand.

“The brands would remain separate but going forward the airlines would operate far more closer than they have perhaps done in the past.”

A Boeing 777 aircraft owned by Emirates Airlines is seen after landing at the runway of Dubai International airport, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, . EPA/ALI HAIDER