Emirates ranked as region’s most valuable airline brand and world’s fourth

Dubai’s Emirates airline is the fourth most valuable airline brand in the world with a valuation of $5 billion (Dh18.37 billion), according to a Brand Finance report.

Emirates came first regionally and fourth internationally in the top 10 most valuable airline brands in 2022, with a valuation of nearly $5bn, the report showed.

Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul carrier, will reach full recovery in terms of capacity and network by 2023. The airline, which has ramped up its hiring efforts in response to a global surge in air travel demand, expects to attain profitability next year. Emirates will also start returning the Dh15 billion ($4.1 billion) of bailout injected by the Dubai government during the COVID-19 crisis.

US carrier Delta airlines took the top spot with a brand value of $7.3 billion, followed by American Airlines ($6.3 billion), and United Airlines ($5.5 billion). Delta’s valuation was up 27 per cent from a year earlier. The leading US carrier has rolled out various new features over the year to retain customer loyalty.

Saudi Arabian Airlines, or Saudia as it is known, was ranked as the fastest growing airline brand in Middle East in the report. Its brand value rose 13 per cent to $572 million.

