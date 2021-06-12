End of England’s Covid lockdown could be delayed by one month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to delay lockdown lifting to July 19 after cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, rose in the country.

Total British cases of the Delta variant have jumped by 29,892 to 42,323, Public Health England said on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced mounting pressure to push back the 21 June date in recent days.

The British Medical Association has joined public health officials in calling for a delay.

Sky News reports that there is widespread pessimism across government over whether the prime minister will be able to give the green light to the fourth stage of unlocking on 21 June when he makes an announcement on Monday.

“The lockdown lifting plan, set out in February, suggested that “the government hopes to be in a position to remove all legal limits on social contact” by this date at the earliest,” the report adds.

Pushing the date back would allow the vaccination programme to take greater effect, as the rollout moves through to younger age groups, the BBC reported.

Reuters / British Media