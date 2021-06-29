England end rot against Germany to reach Euro quarters; end Loew term

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) -Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck as England reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win over rivals Germany at Wembley on Tuesday.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow in the last eight.

It was England’s first knockout round victory inside 90 minutes at the Euros and came after midfielder Jack Grealish was introduced in the 69th minute.

England manager Gareth Southgate gives instructions to his player Jack Grealish during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Frank Augstein / POOL

Six minutes later, after a swift passing move, left wing-back Luke Shaw slipped the ball across the face of the goal for Sterling to slide in.

Raheem Sterling (L) of England celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/John Sibley / POOL

Grealish was the direct provider for England’s second, crossing from the left for Kane to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a stooping header.

Harry Kane of England (R) celebrates with Raheem Sterling after scoring the 2-0 during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain / POOL

Earlier, England keeper Jordan Pickford did well to keep out Timo Werner before tipping over a stinging volley from Kai Havertz. At the other end, Mats Hummels denied Kane with a last-ditch clearance just before halftime.

Thomas Mueller (L) of Germany reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/John Sibley / POOL

The match was also the last for Loew as head coach of Germany.

England manager Gareth Southgate (L) and Germany’s head coach Joachim Loew shake hands after the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/John Sibley / POOL

(Additional reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring the 2-0 during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain / POOL