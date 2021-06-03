England’s Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Euros with thigh injury

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the European Championship after the Liverpool right back withdrew from the England squad with a thigh injury, the national team announced on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold limped off during the closing stages of England’s 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday and British media reported he faces a recovery period of four to six weeks.

England manager Gareth Southgate will name a replacement after Sunday’s warm-up game against Romania in Middlesbrough.

“A scan on Thursday confirmed the 22-year-old will be unable to play in the forthcoming tournament so he’s withdrawn from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation,” England said in a statement.

Alexander-Arnold was dropped from the England squad in March before the Euro qualifiers after Southgate said he had suffered a dip in form, but he was reinstated after helping Liverpool to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was included in England’s final Euro squad with fellow right backs Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James.

Southgate is likely to call up an additional player from one of Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White, who were all cut from England’s squad on Tuesday.

England start their campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on June 13 before they face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with all the games being played at Wembley.