England’s COVID prevalence drops for second week, ONS says

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England fell back to about 1 in 65 people in the week ending Nov. 13, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said on Friday, dropping for a second week after hitting its highest level of the year.

Prevalence had been 1 in 60 people in previous week. Recorded cases and estimated prevalence of infection have both dropped back from peaks hit before a school half-term holiday at the end of last month.

