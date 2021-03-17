England’s FA guilty of delays in implementing child protection measures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Reuters) – England’s Football Association (FA) has been found guilty of significant institutional failings in delaying the implementation of child protection measures between October 1995 and May 2000, an independent report concluded.

“In my judgment… the FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate and sufficient child protection measures, and to ensure that safeguarding was taken seriously by those involved in the game,” Clive Sheldon QC said in the report.

“These are significant failings for which there is no excuse.”

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

