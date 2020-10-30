English football team World Cup Winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

Reading Time: < 1 minute

England World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles has died aged 78 after a long illness, his family has announced.

Stiles was also part of the Manchester United side which became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

A statement issued by the Stiles family read: “The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness.

“The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time.”

Stiles was credited with playing a key role in neutralising the threat of Portuguese star Eusebio in the 1966 World Cup semi-final.

In total he won 28 caps, the lowest number of any of the World Cup-winning side.

