English football team World Cup Winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

England World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles has died aged 78 after a long illness, his family has announced.
Stiles was also part of the Manchester United side which became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.
A statement issued by the Stiles family read: “The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness.
“The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time.”
Stiles was credited with playing a key role in neutralising the threat of Portuguese star Eusebio in the 1966 World Cup semi-final.
In total he won 28 caps, the lowest number of any of the World Cup-winning side.
30th October 2020
Scenes from the open-air light exhibition 'Alice in Wonderland - Garden of Lights' by the Museum of Municipal Engineering and CD Lighting at the Garden of Experiences in Krakow, Poland which was unveiled on Thursday.
Via ...
30th October 2020
The German economy grew by a record 8.2% in the third quarter as higher consumer spending and exports helped Europe's largest economy to recover partly from its worst-ever recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed on Friday.
The jump...
30th October 2020
Pakistan was the sixth most important country of origin for asylum applicants in the EU in 2020, with almost 12,000 asylum applications from January to September.
However, compared to the same period in 2019, the number of Pakistani applications...
30th October 2020
Authorities in Ireland may advise against air travel at Christmas, following a study suggesting 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 could be traced back to a flight into the country during the summer months.
Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony H...
30th October 2020
South Korean officials are stepping up efforts to ensure locals stick to social distancing guidelines during Halloween, warning this year's party "could really turn scary" as it tries to avoid another resurgence in coronavirus infections.
Officia...
30th October 2020
Three of Spain's top banks tentatively signalled on Friday they may be past the worst of the financial fallout from the coronavirus crisis, posting higher than expected profits and saying loan losses could be lower than previously indicated.
BBVA...
30th October 2020
30th October 2020
Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) on Friday forecast a record operating loss of as much as 380 billion yen ($3.63 billion) for the year through March, and said it would retire 24 Boeing Co 777 planes early as the pandemic hits travel demand.
JAL's fore...
30th October 2020
A series of photos of how Halloween is being celebrated around the world. Many countries have prohibited mass gatherings for this celebration, so some have adapted to the times.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised agai...
30th October 2020
Updated 1745 - News Portal Briefing
The Times of Malta reports that the health authorities have set up a special unit to treat elderly with COVID-19, Charmaine Gauci announced on Friday.
MaltaToday says that a group of Valletta residents woke...
