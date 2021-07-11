Eni signs deal for hydrogen production in Egypt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eni, state-owned Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC)and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) signed a deal to asses the feasibility of producing hydrogen in Egypt, the Italian energy group said in a statement.

The move is part of Eni’s major overhaul launched last year to transition into renewables and taper off its oil and gas output.

The groups will conduct a study into joint projects to produce both green hydrogen, using electricity generated from renewables, and blue hydrogen, through the storage of carbon dioxide.

The review will also analyse potential local consumption of hydrogen and opportunities for exports.

Photo: EPA/MATTIA SEDDA