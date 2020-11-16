Malta: Environment authority issues first report on Comino proposals

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Independent quotes a report by the Environmental and Resources Authority on the Comino redevelopment project, noting ‘localised improvements’ in the proposal. The watchdog also raises concerns about garigue land uptake near Santa Marija bay.
The paper carries an interview with prostate cancer survivor Jean Cali who urged men to have themselves checked regularly. The entrepreneur said that he was able to detect the cancer early on and take out the risk.
