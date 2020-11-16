Malta: Environment authority issues first report on Comino proposals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a report by the Environmental and Resources Authority on the Comino redevelopment project, noting ‘localised improvements’ in the proposal. The watchdog also raises concerns about garigue land uptake near Santa Marija bay.

The paper carries an interview with prostate cancer survivor Jean Cali who urged men to have themselves checked regularly. The entrepreneur said that he was able to detect the cancer early on and take out the risk.

