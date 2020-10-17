Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Enzo Morricone’s posthumous album to feature seven new tracks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Enzo Morricone’s first posthumous album will feature seven new tracks, Decca Records said Friday.

“Morricone Segreto” (“Secret Morricone”) will come out on November 6, four days before what would have been the composer’s 92nd birthday on November 10. The collection spans the 1960 to ’80s.

Morricone Segreto has been produced by Pierpaolo De Sanctis for Italy’s CAM Sugar label. The Oscar-winning composer of spaghetti western and countless other scores, as well as pop hits and instrumental music, died four months ago.

