EP, Commission express concern at rule of law in Malta / Malta News Briefing – Friday 31 March 2023

Morning Briefing

EP, Commission express concern at rule of law in Malta

During a joint debate on rule of law issues on Thursday, MEPs discussed with Commission Vice-President Jourová recent events and allegations of democratic backsliding in Greece, Spain. As for Malta, the fight against corruption, the investigations and trials related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and the overall political culture of the country were the main contentious points. In a speech to the plenary, Commissioner Věra Jourová told MEPs that while Malta implemented a number of reforms, including the judicial appointments, “however challenges remain such as the efficiency of justice and the length of proceedings which continued to deteriorate in recent years.”

FIAU’s imposing of fines deemed unconstitutional

A judge has declared that the administrative sanctions imposed by the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit were unlawful and violated the right of the subjects to a fair trial. Phoenix Payments Ltd claimed that its rights to a fair hearing had been violated and filed a lawsuit after being penalized by the financial services watchdog for suspected regulatory violations. Phoenix Payments Ltd was fined €435,000 in 2021, but it contested the regulator’s authority to serve as an investigator, prosecutor, and judge. Madam Justice Demicoli upheld this argument, ruling that the FIAU did not classify as a court as prescribed by law and that its power to impose administrative penalties on the basis of an article on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was unconstitutional and therefore in breach of the European Convention of Human Rights.

Government has announced a new policy for remote working and flexitime. Public officers can apply to work reduced hours without the need for eligibility criteria where work service and prioritisation permit.

The practice of Flexitime will be introduced, through which public officers may request to adjust their working hours up to two hours before or after the established hours. The Public Service will also adopt the Flexi-Week concept. With this new measure, public officers may request to spread the 40 hours of work over four or six days a week. Remote Working is being structured in a way that public officers may benefit from any number of remote hours based on family-friendly eligibility criteria. This will replace the existing Telework arrangements. Up to 20% of working hours may be requested to be worked remotely without the need for any eligibility criteria. This change comes into effect from 3rd April 2023 with a transition period until 15th June 2023. This is the initial phase of the modernisation process. ​

