EP President Metsola named “Woman of the Year”

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola was named “Woman of the Year” during the Women in a Legal World Conference in Spain.

The award was given for the work carried out at the head of the European Parliament, particularly on her actions in relation to the war in Ukraine, for her commitment to the fight against corruption, and for her fierce defenve of EU values.

Metsola said Metsola said that choosing a career linked to law was “one of the best decisions” of her life because that led her to enter politics, in part, driven by the “generational aspiration” for Malta, to join the EU.

A great honour to receive the Woman of the Year award in Madrid.



Thank you @WomenLegalW for all you do to empower women.



Grateful to all those women who came before and opened the door. Now, our challenge is to make it easier for those who come next.



Let’s keep the momentum. pic.twitter.com/cJTNOYlGfi — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) January 26, 2023

Metsola. who hails from Malta, was elected as the European Parliament President during January of last year, becoming the youngest and the first Maltese person to hold office.

