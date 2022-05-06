EP President Metsola: “Ukraine will win” Appeals for stop of Russian oil and gas

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola speaking at the European conference The State of the Union ” stated her confidence that Ukraine will be victorious



She also added that the European Union must free itself from its dependencies on the Kremlin. “We will put an end to oil imports and we must complete our zero gas policy from Russia,” she added.

Meanwhile in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Metsola appealed for the creation of an energy union. “We must make the best of this crisis, and work to set up, at last, a Union for energy, something we have been talking about for years: to connect those countries that until now have been lagging behind in energy infrastructures, to find trustworthy countries to provide our energy supplies and last, but not least, as premier Draghi suggested, we must sign contracts for collective purchases and establish common reserves” Metsola told the Corriere.

Metsola also referred to the possibility that European treaties have to adapt to the realities of today: “Today we have no alternative, we must acknowledge that we haven’t been able to foresee a war in Europe, and that we desperately need shared policies on defense, energy and health. On Monday we shall submit the outcomes of our Conference. The Parliament has given me a strong mandate to set up a Convention to pursue these objectives. If you ask me whether there will be a major change in the Treaties, I will answer that we are ready and this will not be a step backwards compared to what we have today.”

Roberta Metsola is in Italy on a two-day visit.

Photo: Roberta METSOLA, EP President, during a roundtable with Italian Journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day where among those present were Antonio Tajani, Former President of the European Parliament and Pina Picierno, EP Vice-President. DAINA LE LARDIC/EP

