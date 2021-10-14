EP to award Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament will today award the first-ever Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism.

The Prize rewards on a yearly basis outstanding journalism that promotes or defends the core principles and values of the European Union such as human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law, and human rights. Nominations for the prize were received from all Member States bar one.

It is open to professional journalists and teams of professional journalists of any nationality to submit in-depth pieces that have been published or broadcast by media based in one of the 27 European Union member states. The aim is to support and highlight the importance of professional journalism in safeguarding freedom, equality and opportunity.

An independent jury composed of representatives of the press and civil society from the 27 European member states and representatives of the main European Associations of Journalism were given the responsibility to choose the winning entry.

The award ceremony is being held two days before the date Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated.

The award, which carries €20 000 in prize money, demonstrates the European Parliament’s strong support for investigative journalism and the importance of free press.