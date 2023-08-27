EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A shell team of four and coxswain row along the Charles River in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Temperatures in Boston reached a high of 85F (30C), while many portions of the United States have experienced record breaking heat waves during this summer

Photo:EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

