EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Chicago,USA 6th September 202211th August 20221 Min Read HomeNewsAmericasNorth AmericaUSAEPA’s Eye In The Sky: Chicago,USA Reading Time: < 1 minute People freshen up at the Crown Fountain and wading pool in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Photo – EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... ChicagoIllinoisUSA Once you're here... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde5th September 2022 California temperatures soar to new records, adding strain to power grid Cde5th September 2022 Photo Story: Brendan Fraser get emotional as he receives a six-minute standing ovation Cde5th September 2022 Photo Story: Mother Teresa’s 25th death anniversary observed in Kolkata, India Cde5th September 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde4th September 2022 Photo Story: Roberto Bolle dances with 1,600 students in the Piazza Duomo Cde4th September 2022 U.S. is seriously underestimating the consequences of CO2 – study Cde4th September 2022 Photo Story: Bad weather in Italy Cde4th September 2022 Photo Story: The Dragon Con in Atlanta Cde4th September 2022