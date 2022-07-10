EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Corsier, Switzerland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Giant landart artwork representing Charlie Chaplin in costume of his character “The Tramp” “Charlot chez Chaplin” by French artist Franck Bonneau along the route of the 9th stage (Aigle – Chatel Les Portes du Soleil” of the upcoming Tour de France cycling race at the museum “Chaplin’s World by Grevin” at the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier, on the shore of the Lake Geneva above Vevey, Switzerland.

Covering an area of 10’000 square meters (100 meters by 100 meters), this fresco has been realized in the gardens, by cutting the grass at different heights, of the mansion where the Chaplin family lived the last 25 years of Charly Chaplin’s life.

Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON