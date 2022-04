Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial photo made with a drone looking towards Canada shows the closed Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River that links the US and Canada between Windsor, Ontario, Canada and Detroit, Michigan, USA.

The bridge, a vital link where 25 percent of goods between the two countries passes on an estimated 10,000 trucks each day, was shut down in February by truckers protesting vaccine mandates in Canada.

Photo: EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY