A photo taken with a drone shows emergency services working among the rubble of collapsed buildings in the aftermath of a poweful earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey.

Two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

