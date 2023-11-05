EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Mitzpe Ramon, Israel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A picture taken with a drone shows cars driving on the winding ‘Derech Ma’ale Ha’tsamaut’ road (Independence Road in Hebrew) that leads to the Ramon Crater and the Israeli town of Mitzpe Ramon in southern Israel.

The site is one of the attractions for hikers in Israel.

The 40-km long Ramon crater is the world’s largest erosion crater (makhtesh) which is a unique landform in Israel’s Negev and Egypt’s Sinai deserts that was created some 220 million years ago when oceans covered the area, TouristIsrael and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority describe the geological phenomenon on their websites.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group