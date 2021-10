Reading Time: < 1 minute

Riders cross a huge field during Stage 3 of the 2021 Absa Cape Epic mountain bike race over 91km including 2,100m of climbing, near Saronsberg, South Africa, 20 October 2021.

This years event sees 600 riders tackle 620km over eight days of riding and 15,350m of vertical ascent. The race includes UCI pro riders and amateurs in what is seen by many as the premier MTB stage race in the world.

Via EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK