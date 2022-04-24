EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Venice, Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo shows French-Swiss artist Saype from the Beyond Walls project on 15 April 2022 on a floating barge in Venice, Italy.

Extending over an area of 8 by 30 meters this fresco was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins.

The piece will travel in and around Venice and will be shown during the 59th International Art Exhibition (La Biennale di Venezia) in Venice, Italy, that runs from 23 April to 27 November 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD FOR SAYPE