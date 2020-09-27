EPP says Armenia, Azerbaijan hostilities of ‘great concern’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European People’s Party has said that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is of great concern. According to reports, the increase in conflict has led to the deaths of military personnel and civilians.

The group called for an immediate halt to these military confrontations. “As repeatedly stated by the European Parliament, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which claims the lives of innocent people and hampers the socio-economic development and stability of the whole region, does not have a military solution,” it said. “Instead, it needs a political settlement in accordance with international law,” it added.

The EPP group repeated its unwavering support to the efforts of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“For this mediation to have a chance of success, the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan must strictly observe the ceasefire, promote an atmosphere conducive to peace and find the political courage to negotiate in good faith – returning urgently to negotiations without preconditions,” it said

