Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson is a positive step

Reading Time: 3 minutes

ANKARA, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Russia’s decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at a news conference before departing on a visit to Uzbekistan for a Turkic states summit.

In Other Developments:

* Moscow from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in a major setback as a top U.S. general estimated Russia has suffered more than 100,000 killed or wounded since invading its neighbour in February.

FIGHTING, CONFLICT

* America’s top general estimated that Russia’s military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldierskilled or wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv’s armed forces “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.

* Russian General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, reported to Shoigu that it was no longer possible to keep Kherson city supplied and that his forces should move to the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnipro River.

* The main bridge on a road out of Kherson was blown up. Reuters was able to verify the location of online images that showed the span of the Darivka bridge collapsed into the water of a tributary of the Dnipro River, though not how the bridge had been destroyed or by whom.

* One of Russia’s most prominent officials in Ukraine was killed in a car crash, a further blow to Moscow in the southern Kherson region amid an impending withdrawal of Russian forces.

* Russian artillery hit more than 30 settlements in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and in Zaporizhzhia region the Russian-installed authorities were forcing residents to accept Russian passports after seizing their Ukrainian documents, a Ukrainian military statement said.

Reuters was not able to verify the Ukrainian reports.

DIPLOMACY

* U.S. President Joe Biden said he expects U.S. aid to Ukraine to continue without interruption despite skepticism expressed by Republicans who appear poised to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

* Top U.N. officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending a Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal and efforts to smooth shipments of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets, the United Nations said.

* NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the “encouraging” news from Kherson.

* A leading ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on a trip to deepen trade and security cooperation, as Moscow looks to shore up its economy and bolster its war effort in Ukraine.

ECONOMY

* Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yulia Syvrydenko said Russia’s destruction of civilian infrastructure would widen the expected contraction of gross domestic production to 39% from an earlier forecast that envisaged a 35% drop.

The Ukrainian national flag raised over the destroyed vocational school building in Arkhanhelske, in the northern Kherson region.EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first