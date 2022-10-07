Erdogan says Turkey still negative on Sweden’s NATO bid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANKARA, (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey would continue opposing Sweden’s NATO membership bid until its demands are met for a tougher Swedish stance against “terrorist organisations”.

“As long as terrorist organisations demonstrate on Swedish streets and terrorists are present in their parliament, our approach to the issue will not be positive,” Erdogan told reporters at the Prague meeting of the European Political Community.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also said there was nothing worth discussing with Greece at the moment and, at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, he accused Athens of basing its policies on “lies.”

“They are not where they are supposed to be,” Erdogan told a press conference in Prague. “Their entire policy is based on lies, they are not honest. We have nothing to discuss with Greece.”

Erdogan said Athens understood Ankara’s message when Turkish officials have said “we may suddenly arrive one night” – a comment that Greek and some other Western officials have condemned as a threat to a neighbouring state.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaves a press conference during the Meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 October 2022. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

