Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden, sources say

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Telecom gear maker Ericsson plans to cut around 1,400 jobs in Sweden as part of a broader plan that could also result in thousands of job losses in other countries, particularly in the Americas, two sources familiar with the matter said.

