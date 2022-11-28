Estonia military expert warns no cause of optimism Russia about to run out of conventional munitions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Winter in Ukraine will see mutual barrages on enemy positions and continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure. Russia may have lost the initiative in the war, while there are no grounds to suggest it is about to run out of conventional munitions, experts say.

Reserve Lt. Col. Leo Kunnas told “Aktuaalne kaamera” news that a grueling winter is in store in Ukraine. Russia has lost the initiative and their winter tactic is to try and destroy Ukrainian infrastructure to force the other side into negotiating.

The sides are hitting each other using artillery and air strikes. Retired Gen. Urmas Roosimägi said that Russia is using few high-tech missiles because of their cost. A single Kalibr X missile costs $400,000, while Roosimägi does not believe Russia is about to run out of conventional munitions.

“I visited Moldova. There is a place in Transnistria called Kolbasnaya. They have a major army mobilization warehouse there. It takes 28,000 railcars to move its contents,” the retired general said.

As long as Russia keeps buying Iranian drones or assembling them on location, Ukrainian infrastructure will continue to be in danger. Positions and settlements close to the front lines still make for artillery targets.

“After Putin’s meeting, the military industry, all factories are working three shifts. The Russians have everything they need to manufacture munitions. Metal, cheap energy etc.,” he suggested. “To hope that Russia will run out of munitions… as my Ukrainian friends would say – Russians fire artillery eight or nine times in the time we fire one.”

